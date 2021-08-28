The Printmakers Left: Catalog

Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present, from 28 August – 10 October 2021, the latest work, Catalog, from The Printmakers Left (TPL), a shifting and evolving collaborative team who have worked together for over 20 years. This group of artists, architects, writers, scholars and poets who live and work in various time zones across the US and abroad, all at some point have passed through the printmaking studios of Dean Dass at the University of Virginia, as students, colleagues, and friends. Dass elaborates, “…thanks to Adam Wolpa, we are The Printmakers Left—those who have left the traditional printshop and those who are left working in that shop. It is not a binary.” Membership is based on the artist’s work and willingness and ability to work collaboratively.

This team has worked on projects that result in books and exhibitions collected and shown world-wide, such as their well-known trilogy Exquisite History, based loosely on the Nuremberg Chronicle of 1493 and the Biblical division of time into 1) the Creation and Exodus, 2) the present New World and 3) the Revelation about the future. After this trilogy and paving the way for Catalog was Hinterlands in 2015— which examined the “vast, expanding, and strangely overlooked human spaces and landscapes of the 21st Century—as a field guide of sorts.” TPS writes, “Catalog builds on Hinterlands in an attempt to catalog things we need, or we will need, going forward.” For this latest endeavor, the members of TPL were each given a 4 x 5’ piece of muslin on which to create and instructions to also provide accompanying explanatory texts. The artists work on their own and then mail their work to others on the team to sometimes work on the same pieces or to respond to them. The final results, or what they term “fieldwork” will compose the show at LYDM. TPL writes: “Catalog is a collection of alternatives, prototypes, maps and gear, instruction manuals, tools, and tales useful for navigating the hinterlands of the present and near future. TPL refrains from doomsday narrative, instead writing “In order to to build a better world we must first imagine that world…. “Catalog is not merely a critique; it’s a mandate to embrace the Anthropocene.”

There will be an opening with many of the artists present on Saturday, August 28 from 4 – 6 p.m. To find out more please visit the gallery’s website LYDM.co. To be put on the invitation list write LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call 434-882-2620. Gallery hours are Thursday – Sunday 1 – 5 and by appointment.