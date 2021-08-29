Princesses at the Estate

Join us at The Estate for a magical princess party on Sunday, August 29th! The event will be hosted by Magic and Merriment, Richmond's premiere princess entertainment. You will be joined by three enchanting princesses - The Wayfinder, The Little Mermaid, and the Frog Princess - as both you and your child experience one-on-one interactions, dancing, singing, activities, and special treats! It will be the most magical part of your summer!

WEAR YOUR PRINCESS BEST AND JOIN THE MERRIMENT AT 1 PM OR 4 PM (90 MINUTE EVENTS) *tickets are transferable but not refundable.

If we are having milder temperatures that day we would LOVE to host parts of this outdoors, but given the ptential of uncomfortable temperatures in August, you can count on us being in the air conditioning!