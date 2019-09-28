Prince William Little Theatre Celebrates 35 Years!

Prince William Little Theatre is celebrating 35 years of providing quality local community theatre.

On Saturday, September 28th, PWLT is hosting a celebration at the Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas and YOU are invited! Join PWLT from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm for great performances and interactive exhibits featuring unique theater props, technical equipment, and even a meet-and-greet with Tucker the service dog, the scene stealing canine from PWLT’s critically acclaimed production of Annie from this summer.

This event is FREE and family friendly!

The exact schedule of performances and events is currently TBD and will be posted to the Facebook event page very soon. Stay tuned but mark your calendars now!

Prince William Little Theatre (PWLT) is a community theater organization based in Manassas, Virginia, Prince William County. Providing quality local community theater since 1984, PWLT is a volunteer non-profit organization partly funded by grants from the Prince William County Park Authority, the City of Manassas, and private contributions.

Prince William Little Theatre is an Arts Partner with the Hylton Performing Arts Center, located at the George Mason University Campus in Manassas, Virginia. In 2010, PWLT began performing at the Gregory Family Theater in the Hylton Performing Arts Center.