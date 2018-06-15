From reading the water and selecting the fly to rigging and techniques to make the perfect presentation, these clinics will provide participants the oppurtunity to ask questions and get the one-on-one attention needed to successful at the pursuit of fly fishing. Come Join Us!
Primland Father's Day Fly Fishing Weekend
Primland 2000 Busted Rock Road, Meadows of Dan, Virginia 24120
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Workshops
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 14, 2018
