Enjoy a week of unique bird watching, on Primland's beautiful 12,000 acre resort located on the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dr. Ashley Peele, an avian ecologist, and Christine Boran, a a volunteer for Virginia Bluebird Society will guide you through the mindful trails of Primland.
Primland Birding Week
Primland 2000 Busted Rock Road, Meadows of Dan, Virginia 24120
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more