Primary Care CME Conferences in Scottsdale, Arizona | Metabolism and Diabetes CME Conferences in Arizona, USA | Diabetes Medical Education Conferences in Arizona | eMedEvents

Diabetes Trends is organized by Horizon CME and will be held on Nov 10, 2018 at The Saguaro Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. The target audience for this medical event is primary care physicians (internal medicine, family practice MD/DOs), nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician assistants (PAs) who practice in a primary care setting.

Conference Description :

Diabetes Trends is presented in collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Healthcare Foundation (NPHF). The goal of this program is to foster collaboration, share best practices and provide a forum for peer-to-peer interaction among primary care physicians and advanced practice providers who are actively engaged in the clinical care of diabetes patients. Through case-based presentations, hands-on demonstrations and small group workshops, this 1-day program will provide learners insights into the latest developments and important current concepts in the treatment of diabetes patients. Additionally, the program offers a unique opportunity to discuss, develop and present treatment plans for patient cases. The intimate learning environment also facilitates interaction between attendees and faculty so that clinicians can discuss practical patient management issues and then apply their learning when they return to practice.

Activity Learning Objectives :

• Considerations for Advancing Treatment After Metformin.

• How to Select and Start Insulin in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Hands-on Workshop.

• Novel Pharmacological Approaches to Treating Post-Prandial Hyperglycemia in Type 2 Diabetes: Fixed-Ratio GLP-1 RA and Basal Insulin Combinations.

• Continuous Glucose Monitoring: Implications for Primary Care in Management of Type 2 Diabetes.

• Treating Diabetes Beyond A1C: Considerations for Cardiovascular Protection.

• Group Case Workshop: Attendee Development and Presentation of Treatment Plan.

• Stump the Faculty: Challenging Cases and Questions from Attendees.

CE Information :

Accreditation Statement :

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) by Horizon CME. Horizon CME is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Credit Designation :

Horizon CME designates this activity for a maximum of 6.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

ANCC :

The Nurse Practitioner Healthcare Foundation is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. Upon completion, NPs and RNs will be awarded 6.5 contact hours and 3.0 pharmacology hours.

This activity is jointly provided by the Nurse Practitioner Healthcare Foundation and Horizon CME.