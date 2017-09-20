Pretty In Pink with Strawberry Fields Flower & Finds

Join us for our first floral arranging workshop with Strawberry Fields! Deanna King will be teaching you how to create a beautiful arrangement with locally sourced flowers and lush greenery. Each attendee will construct their own bouquet in a handmade pink vessel by Mary Hooper. Workshop fee includes instruction as well as all materials and no experience is necessary.

$75 per participant

Call the gallery to sign up (8043406036) or stop in! Email emily@quirkgallery.com if you have any questions regarding the workshop.

You must register for the workshop before September 20th and secure your workshop spot through payment. All sales are final and no refunds are available.