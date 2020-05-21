Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over?

to Google Calendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

$10 per person, APT-DC members, Friends of Carlyle House members: $5/person with code

Four years after the passage of The National Historic Preservation Act, the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) began a daunting task: the restoration of the Carlyle House, an Aquia creek stone building in Alexandria, VA. Fauber Garbee, Inc., Architects directed the extensive restoration and research of Carlyle’s 1753 home and the long forgotten stories associated with the house.

Join members of the original restoration team Richard Bierce, AIA, Sharon Park, FAIA, FAPT, LEED AP and Baird M. Smith, FAIA FAPT along with other preservation professionals to examine the specific conservation, repair and restoration steps undertaken almost 50 years ago. Then delve into a dialogue exploring whether the same paths would be taken today and why or why not.

Join us for the opportunity to network with other professionals during a reception from 6 – 7 p.m. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. followed by a panel discussion and a moderated question and answer session.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
History, Talks & Readings
703-549-2997
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Preservation of Carlyle House: What if we could do it over? - 2020-05-21 18:00:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular