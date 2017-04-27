Presentation: The Arts and Social Transformation Course

The Moss Arts Center developed a new interdisciplinary course, The Arts and Social Transformation, with Erika Meitner, associate professor of English and director of the MFA program in creative writing, and Ali Colleen Neff, visiting assistant professor in women’s and gender studies and Africana studies at Virginia Tech. Using the performance of (Be)longing as a guide, the course addresses violence, belonging, isolation, healing, and community in critical and creative ways and considers ways to build communities of safety and support. This presentation will feature the culminating work of students in the course.