Every Tuesday morning through Dec. 3, join the Virginia Living Museum for coffee and toddler play at a Preschool Pals Playdate, from 9 a.m. to noon. Sip on coffee while you watch your little scientist explore in the natural world and build in our toddler friendly indoor build zone where we will present a new building activity each week. Activities include playing and building with activities appropriate for toddlers! Included in museum admission. Plus, guests can take in a Preschool Pals Planetarium show starting at 9:45 a.m. Planetarium show is an additional $4. Details on each week's activity and planetarium show at the website. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.