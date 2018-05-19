This class is more advanced that Tunes for Tots with students exploring pitches, learning Call and Response, and building their skills of rhythm and musicality. Students will improve their coordination through freeform and choreographed movements to familiar tunes, as well as fingerplays. After completing Prelude for Preschoolers, students will have developed a sense of confidence in their musical contribution and social skills that they can apply to school. (Meets in W-4, Rm. 408)
Prelude for Preschoolers Music Class
Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Dance, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
