Prelude for Preschoolers: Ages 3-4

Ages 3 – 4 with parent/caregiver

Instructor: Joan Kidder

This class is more advanced than Tunes for Tots with students exploring pitches, learning Call and Response, and building their skills of rhythm and musicality. Students will improve their coordination through freeform and choreographed movements to familiar tunes, as well as fingerplays. After completing Prelude for Preschoolers, students will have developed a sense of confidence in their musical contribution and social skills that they can apply to school. This class lays the foundation for Music Explorers. (Meets in W-4, Rm. 408)

Winter Quarter (6 weeks)

Session A: Wed Jan 10 (11am-11:45am)

Tuition: $150 per session