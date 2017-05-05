Pre-Performance Talk: New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

Prior to the performance of H.M.S. Pinafore, hear Albert Bergeret, artistic director, of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, speak on the history, themes, satire, and vocabulary of the production and interact during a question-and-answer session.
Presented in collaboration with the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech; for more information, and to reserve a space, visit cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning
Free, reservations required
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
