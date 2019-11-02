Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?”

to Google Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Around 30,000 watt-hours of electricity a day is consumed in the average American residence. Join Freddy Paige for an experience exploring in-home energy use before seeing “HOME” at the Moss Arts Center. Moving beyond the numbers and units, dive into an interactive story of energy use in homes from multiple perspectives. Imagine unplugging your home from all electrical sources. How would you cook, take hot showers, or post about how bored you are on social media? Add your perspective to an electrifying hour of edu-tainment that will reshape your understanding of the energy that flows in your home.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Pre-Performance Talk: “An Hour of Watt?” - 2019-11-02 18:00:00
Celebrate The Life

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular