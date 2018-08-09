Pre-K Art Days

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451

MOCA members $5, Non-members $7, parents free

Aug 9 | Seems a Bit Shady: Learn about color values by experimenting with tints and shades.

Join MOCA for an hour-long program which combines inquiry-based gallery tours, literacy, creative movement exercises, and hands-on art making activities. Early experiences with the arts help young learners develop critical thinking, fine motor skills, communication, and social skills.

Each Pre-K Art Day is developed to cover a wide range of Virginia’s Foundation Blocks for Early Learning; as well Virginia Standards of Learning for Kindergarten. Help your Pre-K learner begin their school career with a strong foundation, register for MOCA’s Pre-K Art Days!

To register by phone, please call 757.425.0000 x310 to speak with Visitor Services.

Only register in the student's name, parents are free and do not need to register.

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451 View Map
