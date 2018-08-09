MOCA members $5, Non-members $7, parents free

Aug 9 | Seems a Bit Shady: Learn about color values by experimenting with tints and shades.

Join MOCA for an hour-long program which combines inquiry-based gallery tours, literacy, creative movement exercises, and hands-on art making activities. Early experiences with the arts help young learners develop critical thinking, fine motor skills, communication, and social skills.

Each Pre-K Art Day is developed to cover a wide range of Virginia’s Foundation Blocks for Early Learning; as well Virginia Standards of Learning for Kindergarten. Help your Pre-K learner begin their school career with a strong foundation, register for MOCA’s Pre-K Art Days!

To register by phone, please call 757.425.0000 x310 to speak with Visitor Services.

Only register in the student's name, parents are free and do not need to register.