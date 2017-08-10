Pre-K Art Days

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451

Join MOCA for an hour-long program which combines inquiry-based gallery tours, literacy, creative movement exercises and hands-on art making activities. Early experiences with the arts help young learners develop critical thinking, fine motor skills, communication, and social skills. Each Pre-K Art Day is developed to cover a wide range of Virginia’s Foundation Blocks for Early Learning; as well Virginia Standards of Learning for Kindergarten. Help your Pre-K learner begin their school career with a strong foundation, register for MOCA’s Pre-K Art Days!

MOCA members $5, Non-members $7, parents free

