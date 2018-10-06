Powhatan's Festival of the Grape

Sat, October 6, 2018, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Historic Courthouse Square

3887 Old Buckingham Road

Powhatan, VA 23139

(804) 598-2636

info@powhatanchamber.org

Join us for this year's Festival of the Grape as we celebrate our sweet 16! New this year - spirits! We'll also have craft beer selections from several local breweries, arts and craft vendors, a variety of live entertainment and delicious, regional favorite foods, and of course, Virginia wines. All tickets include entry to the festival grounds at Historic Courthouse Square and adults tickets include tastings with our participating wineries.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-powhatan-festival-of-the-grape-tickets-44606781083

More Info: http://powhatanwinefestival.com