The Power of Story: Uncovering What it Means to Be a Well Society

There are multiple definitions of and approaches to what it means to be well. As the world continues to confront Covid-19, this online summit uses the power of story to explore some of the most significant issues of our time. By sharing, listening, and connecting, we can derive lessons which may help us to navigate these unprecedented times and ultimately illuminate a path to wellbeing for communities and individuals.

We invite you to join us in this discussion, featuring a global panel as they share their stories, experiences and perspectives on some of the most significant issues of our time.

Storytelling is a powerful medium in many cultures, often used to impart otherwise hidden understanding and honest truths. It can reach deeply into the collective psyche uncovering a wealth of insight. Storytelling is also a fundamental form of human connection. Listening to others can effect change. On the other hand, ‘wellness’ is a complex simplicity, which we continue to grapple with on many levels. As such, using storytelling as a platform, this seven-part series will seek to derive lessons from the stories and experiences of others, to help us to navigate these unprecedented times and simplify the complexity of what it means to be a well society.

Headquartered in Northern Ireland, a society which continues to deal with the legacy, trauma and pain of its troubled past, the Elmfield Institute was founded in 2019 to invite, support and create opportunities for individual, business and community wellness. As part of our work we have coined the term Wellean Wisdom to describe an innate wisdom that we all carry, understanding that there are multiple definitions of and approaches to what it means to be well. Although it may be hidden, especially in times of crisis, we can find our way back to that wisdom with intentionality. Drawing on the 7 streams of The Elmfield Institute’s Wellean Wisdom, listening, relating, adapting, flowing, immersing, empowering and tending, this series will cover several key themes:

Listening in Law & Order (16 Aug)

Adapting in Healthcare (23 Aug)

The Concept of Flow in Climate Change (30 Aug)

Immersing in the Arts (6 Sept)

Tending to Our Youth (20 Sept)

Empowered Leadership (13 Sept)

Relating through the Media (27 Sept)