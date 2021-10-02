Potomac River Sunset Yoga

Take the opportunity to unwind and experience the mindfulness of yoga and the natural beauty of the Stratford Hall landscape on the banks of the Potomac River at sunset. Join Blake Slusser (RYT200), owner of Mums and Bubs, as she leads yoga classes on the beach of Stratford Hall.

From June - October, Blake will offer a Vinyasa Flow (intermediate class) focusing on strength and conditioning at 6:30 pm and a Restorative (beginner class) focusing on stretching and relaxation at 7 :15 pm. Participants are welcome to participate in both sessions - please register for both sessions.

Reservations are required. For questions, contact Alex Withers at awithers@stratfordhall.org.

Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, outdoors
