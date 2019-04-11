Potomac Mills Spring Carnival

Enjoy family fun along the colorful midway with rides for all ages from delightful kiddie rides to adrenaline-pumping thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food.

There is no charge for carnival parking and admission. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $30 on site.

Visit the website for ride ticket prices and advance savings on ride wristbands: $20 each, 2 wristbands for $35, or a Family Four Pack (2 adult and 2 child wristbands) for $60. Online sales end at midnight Wed., April 10.

Carnival hours are 5 to 11 pm April 11-12 and 1 to 11 pm April 13-22.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.