Potomac Mills Hosting On-Site Mobile Mammography Van for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Potomac Mills has joined forces with Susan G. Komen to launch their More than Pink initiative, which will feature a mobile mammography van on Monday, Oct. 14 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Women can get their annual screening and connect with doctors onsite to answer questions. Additionally, there are exclusive promotions throughout the month of October to help support the fight against breast cancer.

Additionally on that Monday, Fit4Mom, total body fitness, and My BodYoga will offer a special pink yoga class at Saks Court, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Donate $10 to Susan G. Komen to participate in beginner to intermediate yoga and receive a special discount pass for 25% off one item at more than 50 participating retailers.

Additionally, taking place throughout October at Potomac Mills:

• Discount Pass Program: Shoppers who make a $10 donation to Susan G. Komen in the month of October will receive a discount pass for 25% off one item valid at participating retailers including Abercrombie & Fitch, Calvin Klein, Earthbound Trading Co., francesca’s, J. Crew Factory, kate spade new york, Levi’s® Outlet Store, Michael Kors and many more.

• Gift Cards: Simon will donate $1 to Susan G. Komen for each specially marked Visa® Simon Giftcard® purchased.