Potomac Mills Carnival

Enjoy family fun along the colorful midway with circus shows, favorite fair food, carnival games and rides for all ages, from kiddie rides to thrill rides, and the new Super Cyclone Rollercoaster.

There is no charge for carnival parking, admission and Victoria Circus acts, including The Globe of Death motorcycle thrill show inside a 15-foot steel cage. Showtimes are 7 and 9 pm Monday - Friday and 3, 7 and 9 pm Saturday - Sunday.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $25 Monday - Thursday, $30 Friday - Sunday, or 2 wristbands for $30 online in advance (until 5 pm Thurs., April 12).

Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $25 for 20 tickets, or $50 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. Rides take 3 or more tickets each. Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5 to 11 pm Monday - Friday and noon to 11 pm Saturday - Sunday.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.