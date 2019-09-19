Potomac Mills Carnival

Potomac Mills, Virginia’s largest outlet and value retail destination, will host a carnival from September 19-28, jam-packed with family fun activities like whimsical kiddie rides, state-of-the-art thrill rides, entertaining carnival games and favorite fair foods.

Skip ticket lines by purchasing ride wristbands ahead of time. If purchased online before 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, special pre-sale wristband deals include:

• Single-day, unlimited ride wristbands for $20 each

• Two single-day, unlimited ride wristbands for $35

• A Family Four Pack (two adult and two child wristbands) for $60.

After Sept. 19, unlimited wristbands are $25 each and Family Four Packs are $85, if purchased online. Unlimited ride wristbands can also be purchased at any time on-site, for $30 each.

Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $30 for 20 tickets, or $60 for 50 tickets plus one free ride. Rides take two or more tickets each. Visit the Dreamland Amusements website for coupon savings including $5 off regular-price ride wristbands, $5 off a 50-ticket Super Saver Family Pack and $2 off a $10 food purchase.

There is no charge for carnival parking and admission.