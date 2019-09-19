Potomac Mills Carnival

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with rides for all ages from whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, carnival games and favorite fair food.

Carnival parking and admission are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $30 on site, or online in advance for $20 each, 2 for $35 or a Family 4 Pack (2 adult/2 child wristbands) for $60. After 5 pm Thurs., Sept. 19, online ride wristbands are $25 each or a Family 4 Pack for $85.

Ride tickets are also available at the carnival for $1.50 each, $30 for 20 tickets, or $60 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.)

Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5 to 10 pm weekdays, noon to 11 pm Saturday and noon to 10 pm Sunday.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.