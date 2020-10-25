Positive Thinking: a socially distanced, live chamber music concert.

The Chamber Music Society of Central Virginia presents its 2020-2021 opening concert, Positive Thinking. From a charming 19th century take on Austrian folk tunes to the sophisticated groove of French composer Guillaume Connesson, to an exhilarating lesson on the history of tango by Astor Piazzola, this concert will bring you fun and energy. Featuring CMSCVA performers Brandon Patrick George, flute; John Marcel Williams, guitar; and James Wilson, cello. To ensure the safety of audience members and performers, all live concerts with CMSCVA adhere to guidelines such as socially distanced seating, masks, paperless ticketing, and more.