Port style wines are strong, sweet and mysterious. Rich and enjoyable, they hold a place in the pantheon of wine like no other. Our Lineage series of wines carry on this tradition by showcasing what can be truly exceptional in Port style wines from Virginia. A series of 5 Lineage port wines will be tasted, including our esoteric Lineage White and Lineage Rose, and 3 different vintages of Lineage Red. Tastings are $15.00 per person ($12.00 for Cellar Club Members).
Port Wine Tasting at Breaux Vineyard
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Food & Drink
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more