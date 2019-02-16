Port Wine Tasting at Breaux Vineyard

Port style wines are strong, sweet and mysterious. Rich and enjoyable, they hold a place in the pantheon of wine like no other. Our Lineage series of wines carry on this tradition by showcasing what can be truly exceptional in Port style wines from Virginia. A series of 5 Lineage port wines will be tasted, including our esoteric Lineage White and Lineage Rose, and 3 different vintages of Lineage Red. Tastings are $15.00 per person ($12.00 for Cellar Club Members).