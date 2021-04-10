PopUp Market at The Diamond

RVA's Newest Weekly Vendor Market

Every Saturday starting April 10th: 10am - 4pm

Dozens of artisan, craft, and local business vendors. PLUS: Beer & Wine and Food Trucks!

New and Different Vendors Every Week!

Come support small business!

See the growing list of participating vendors at: https://rivercityfestivals.com/

Find us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/183876229940566

Market is rain or shine, located in the “Blue Lot” directly next to the Richmond Flying Squirrels Stadium.

3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd

Parking is available behind The Diamond off Robin Hood Rd.

https://rivercityfestivals.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/183876229940566