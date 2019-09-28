POP Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

From Campbell’s Soup to Mickey Mouse, and from comic strips to balloon dogs, the new exhibition "POP Power" celebrates a perennial movement that revels in the new and the now, the celebrity and the commodity, and art made accessible for the masses. Seminal works from the original Pop Art masters such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and James Rosenquist are paired alongside today’s leading Neo-Pop provocateurs such as Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and Takashi Murakami, providing a fun, irreverent look at the low brow, high art of our popular culture. Tickets and additional details online at TaubmanMuseum.org/Pop.

