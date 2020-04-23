Polygraph-Only Hiring Event & Networking Reception

Interview for dozens of career opportunities at the upcoming TECHEXPO Hiring Event:
Wednesday, April 22nd
3:00pm – 7:00pm
BWI Marriott
1743 West Nursery Road
Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/poly-042220/
A CI or Full Scope Polygraph Clearance is REQUIRED to attend
Thursday, April 23rd
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Hilton Washington Dulles Airport Hotel
13869 Park Center Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/poly-042320/
A CI or Full Scope Polygraph Clearance is REQUIRED to attend
Please share this information with your network of security-cleared professionals that are qualified to attend.
Companies hiring on April 22nd Include (Partial List):
AT&T Government Solutions
Bridges Consulting, Inc.
HRUCKUS
IntelligenceCareers
Leidos
LMI
ProObject
Raytheon
Sensible Solutions and Technologies, Inc.
Companies with Online Resume Access:
Engineering Solutions, Inc.
Jony Solutions
The Josef Group
Companies hiring on April 23rd Include (Partial List):
ALKU
AT&T Government Solutions
CACI National Solutions Group
Day & Zimmerman / YOH
Deloitte
HRUCKUS
IntelligenceCareers
Leidos
Lexis Nexis
LMI
Ntrepid LLC
Salesforce
Trusted Concepts
Xator
Companies with Online Resume Access:
IntegrateIT
Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Security Analyst, Systems Integrator, Network Engineer, Security Architect, Security/IT Director, Systems Administrator, Network Architect, Forensics Investigator, Auditor, Systems Engineer, Software Developer, Java Developer, Linguists, Software Engineer and many more.
If you are unable to attend, you can still submit your resume for employers to review by registering for the event on TechExpoUSA.com.
For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit: https://techexpousa.com/event-list/
Contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 230 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com