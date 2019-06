POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

July 12 - August 11, 2019

The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn

Polkadots follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend the school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. However, Lily, along with her new friend Sky, a shy Square boy who appreciates her for her unique polkadot skin, prove that our individual differences do not make us weird or wrong, they make us awesome. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock Nine, Polkadots is a fun, colorful, and meaningful history lesson for children.

Approximately 1 hour, no intermission. Suggested for ages 5 and up.

Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30AM

Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:00PM

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30AM

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00PM

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00PM

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30AM

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30AM

Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:30AM

Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30AM

Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30AM

Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00PM

Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00PM

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30AM

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30AM

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30AM

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00PM

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00PM

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30AM

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30AM

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30AM

Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30AM

Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00PM

Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00PM

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30AM

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30AM

Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30AM

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7:00PM

Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00PM

Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00PM

Tickets start at $21

Box Office: (804) 282-2620

Please visit va-rep.org for details.