Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic

to Google Calendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Come Join Wendy DeGroat author of Beautiful Machinery, Susan Hankla author of Clinch River, Derek Kannemeyer author of An Alphabestiary, Joanna Lee author of Dissections, Cheryl Pallant author of Her Body Listening, and Ron Smith (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Humility of the Brutes, as each of these Virginia Poets reads selections of their own works followed by an Open Mic Period. Call or Email Book People if you wish to participate in Open Mic.

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic - 2019-04-13 13:00:00
Stay In The Mix

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular