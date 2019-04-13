Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic

Come Join Wendy DeGroat author of Beautiful Machinery, Susan Hankla author of Clinch River, Derek Kannemeyer author of An Alphabestiary, Joanna Lee author of Dissections, Cheryl Pallant author of Her Body Listening, and Ron Smith (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Humility of the Brutes, as each of these Virginia Poets reads selections of their own works followed by an Open Mic Period. Call or Email Book People if you wish to participate in Open Mic.