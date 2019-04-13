Come Join Wendy DeGroat author of Beautiful Machinery, Susan Hankla author of Clinch River, Derek Kannemeyer author of An Alphabestiary, Joanna Lee author of Dissections, Cheryl Pallant author of Her Body Listening, and Ron Smith (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Humility of the Brutes, as each of these Virginia Poets reads selections of their own works followed by an Open Mic Period. Call or Email Book People if you wish to participate in Open Mic.
Poetry Unplugged: Readings & Open Mic
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Mar 21, 2019
