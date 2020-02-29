Poetry Spotlight

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Open Mic Poetry Reading with Featured Poet Cheryl Pallant. Sign up at the door - first come first served. Her Body Listening is Cheryl Pallant's latest collection of her lyrical somatic poetry about her training to become an energy healer.

Talks & Readings
8042884346
