Poetry Spotlight

Open Mic Poetry Reading with Featured Poet Cheryl Pallant. Sign up at the door - first come first served. Her Body Listening is Cheryl Pallant's latest collection of her lyrical somatic poetry about her training to become an energy healer.
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
