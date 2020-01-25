Poetry Spotlight

to Google Calendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Open Mic Poetry Reading with Featured Poet Robert Blumenstein. Sign up at the door - first come first served. Robert Paul Blumenstein will read from and sign copies of his book of poetry Journey to the Clear Light. An eclectic collection of verse that reflects both thought forms from East and West.

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Spotlight - 2020-01-25 13:00:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular