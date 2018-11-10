Poetry Cafe

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Six Virginia Poets reading works by their Favorite Poets

FEATURING

Jack Glover local TV Celebrity and Printmaker (Jack and the Jukebox; The Mudpie Show, and Paint Pot Alley)

will read “Hostess” by Tony Hoagland

Susan Hankla author of Clinch River

will read “Refrigerator, 1957” by Thomas Lux.

Joanna Lee author of Dissections

will read Kim Addonizio's "What Do Women Want"

Derek Kannemeyer author of An Alphabestiary

will read "Man Eating," by Jane Kenyon

Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Embrace: Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo

will read Elizabeth Bishop's "The Fish"

Ron Smith (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Humility of the Brutes

will be reading "Lying in a Hammock at William Duffy's Farm in Pine Island, Minnesota" by James Wright and "The Emperor of Ice Cream" by Wallace Stevens

