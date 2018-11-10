Poetry Cafe

Six Virginia Poets reading works by their Favorite Poets
FEATURING
Jack Glover local TV Celebrity and Printmaker (Jack and the Jukebox; The Mudpie Show, and Paint Pot Alley)
will read “Hostess” by Tony Hoagland
Susan Hankla author of Clinch River
will read “Refrigerator, 1957” by Thomas Lux.
Joanna Lee author of Dissections
will read Kim Addonizio's "What Do Women Want"
Derek Kannemeyer author of An Alphabestiary
will read "Man Eating," by Jane Kenyon
Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Embrace: Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo
will read Elizabeth Bishop's "The Fish"
Ron Smith (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Humility of the Brutes
will be reading "Lying in a Hammock at William Duffy's Farm in Pine Island, Minnesota" by James Wright and "The Emperor of Ice Cream" by Wallace Stevens