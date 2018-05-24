Podium 7th Annual Adult Spelling Bee

Podium is bringing back the Awesome Adult Spelling Bee for 2018!

The Bee is a fun, lively event where teams compete to prove that spell check hasn’t ruined their ability to write. The winning team receives bragging rights, complete with a 38” trophy topped with a golden bee. Teams win awards for Team Spirit and Best Bee Costume.

This year's Spelling Bee will be held at RVA Event Space, right near our main office in downtown Manchester. We'll have raffle prizes from great local businesses, tasty eats from some of RVA's best restaurants, and, of course, fantastic local craft beer!

All of the Bee’s proceeds benefit Podium’s after-school programs for Richmond youth. From providing students with writing workshops to practice skills to showcasing their talent through youth-created literary journals and ‘zines--our city’s youth learn essential communication skills and gain the confidence to succeed now while preparing for success in college and beyond!

The annual RVA Awesome Adult Spelling Bee helps make a genuine difference in the lives of our city’s youth.

Every team that participates helps our students spell S-U-C-C-E-S-S!

5 - 6:30 PM: Happy Hour & Socializing

6:30 - 9 PM: Spelling Competition!

Podium is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization. Your sponsorship qualifies for a tax-deductible contribution.

See Eventbrite for more information!