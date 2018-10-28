POA Season Kick-Off: Mark Nizer 4D

Mark Nizer 4D: A New Dimension in Entertainment is a combination of original comedy, world-class juggling, movement, music and technology that promises to be a spell-binding evening. Whether juggling laser beams at 1000 rpms, throwing five ping pong balls 20 feet in the air using only his mouth, or even juggling a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife and a 16-pound bowling ball, you'll discover for yourself that Mark Nizer is truly “the juggler your mother warned you about.” Or if she didn't, she should have! Guaranteed fun for the whole family!

Mark Nizer is one of the greatest entertainment comedians and jugglers performing today. His wild exploits have landed him on MTV, HBO’s Just for Laughs, Arsenio Hall, Bob Hope and Other Young Comedians, Comic Strip Live and LA Law. He has opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Hope, George Burns, John Byner, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Johnny Mathis, Ray Charles, and Barry Manilow. The late Bob Hope said,

“He just keeps getting better and I didn’t think that was possible.” Mark Nizer is a world champion juggler who doesn’t stop at the ordinary!

Event Sponsored by Allianz Partners. Post-Event Reception Sponsored by Robin and Danny Jackson.

This project is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and National

Endowment for the Arts.