POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony

The Center is thrilled once again to partner with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra

to present a musical celebration of Israel’s 70th Birthday! Following the success of

last season’s Itzhak Perlman concert and the previous year’s Voices of Survival, both

held at the Carpenter Theatre, the Weinstein JCC is excited to welcome the Symphony back to the Sara Belle November Theater.

Featuring special guest and famed Israeli soprano Nofar Yacobi, the program for

the evening will reflect a wide range of classical, musical theatre, Hebrew and

Jewish liturgical music and more!

The cost for this concert is $36.