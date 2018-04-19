POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony

to Google Calendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

The Center is thrilled once again to partner with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra

to present a musical celebration of Israel’s 70th Birthday! Following the success of

last season’s Itzhak Perlman concert and the previous year’s Voices of Survival, both

held at the Carpenter Theatre, the Weinstein JCC is excited to welcome the Symphony back to the Sara Belle November Theater.

Featuring special guest and famed Israeli soprano Nofar Yacobi, the program for

the evening will reflect a wide range of classical, musical theatre, Hebrew and

Jewish liturgical music and more!

The cost for this concert is $36.

Info
Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
8042856500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - POA Season Finale - Israel’s 70th Birthday Celebration with the Richmond Symphony - 2018-04-19 19:00:00
Perfect Companion Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular