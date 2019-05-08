POA Season Finale: Dancing Through the Decades with Bowen McCauley Dance Company

Bowen McCauley Dance, Washington metro area’s premier contemporary dance company, will lead us in a celebration of Israel's 71 years of independence with this uplifting and lively dance performance, Dancing Through the Decades. This entertaining journey through time will highlight the iconic dance styles and fashions from the past. Get ready for a bopping, twirling ride through the past 50 years of music including everything from “Fiddler on the Roof” to a new twist on HIP HOP, with the inspiration of the Broadway smash, “Hamilton”.

For 21 years Bowen McCauley Dance has energized broadly diverse audiences with inventive and vibrant choreography – a fusion of contemporary and classical techniques set to a sweeping range of musical styles. Showcasing the founding Artistic Director Lucy Bowen McCauley’s choreography, this award-winning company is renowned for its spirited dancers, use of live music, the professionalism of its dance performances and its extraordinary outreach programs for socioeconomically diverse communities.

Sponsored by Moran Reeves Conn. Post-event reception sponsored by Gail and John Jay Schwartz “The Man with the Square Feet”

$30 General Admission

$24 JCC Members

$15 Students, Seniors and Groups of 10+