Plein Air Wet Paint Sale and Cocktail Reception

to

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

SCCA PLEIN AIR INVITATIONAL : For 5 days, Tuesday, September 7 - Saturday, September 11, 2021, featured artists Thomas Bradshaw of Blackstone, VA and Barbara Harris of Suffolk, VA. Talented artists from all over will be inspired to paint Suffolk's historic downtown, beautiful farmland and pristine waterfront. This event is hosted by the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts and co-chaired by Suffolk artists Barbara Harris and Sandy Waters.

The Plein Air Invitational 2021 concludes on Saturday evening, September 11 with special ticketed Suffolk Plein Air Cocktail Reception & 'Wet Paint Sale', providing Hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and showcasing the newly painted Plein Air works of art.

SEPT. 11: 7:30 - 9:30 PM - Suffolk Plein Air Cocktail Reception & 'Wet Paint Sale': The cost for this special event is $100 per person / Space is Limited! The evening includes:

• Heavy Hors d’oeuvres

• Open bar

• Live Music

Wet Paint Sale - Showcasing the newly painted works of art, providing guests with first access to purchasing the new artwork created during the Plein Air Invitational.

Info

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Art & Exhibitions
757-923-0003
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Plein Air Wet Paint Sale and Cocktail Reception - 2021-09-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Plein Air Wet Paint Sale and Cocktail Reception - 2021-09-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Plein Air Wet Paint Sale and Cocktail Reception - 2021-09-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Plein Air Wet Paint Sale and Cocktail Reception - 2021-09-11 19:30:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular