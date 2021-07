Quick Draw Competition: Saturday, September 11, Noon - 2:00 PM; Early registration encouraged, but can be done day of at 11 AM, check-in near the main stage at the Taste of Suffolk event, downtown on Main Street.

Cost: $10; Grand prize a Plein Air Art Box, plus ribbons will be awarded. Sale of art will be held in the Taste of Suffolk area between 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sales Commission is 20 %. QUICK DRAW is Open to all participants