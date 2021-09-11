Plein Air Invitiational Quick Draw

Saturday, September 11, 10 a.m.-noon; Early registration encouraged, but can be done at the 9 a.m. check-in near the main stage at the Taste of Suffolk event, downtown on Main Street. Cost: $10; ribbons and small tokens will be given. Sale of art will be held in the Taste of Suffolk area between 12:15-1:00 p.m. Open to all participants.
