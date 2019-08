5/2 Plein Air event: all day; exact times TBA

“In Plein Site” Plein Air exhibit

ON VIEW: May 14, 2020 – June 26, 2020

OPENING RECEPTION: Thursday 5/14, 5:30-7:30 PM

Featured Artist : Thomas Bradshaw of Blackstone VA.

Description: Plein Air artists paint on location. The exhibit, “In Plein Site” will include works that were created during the Plein Air Festival in Suffolk on May 2nd.