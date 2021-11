Grand Opening Celebration

Friday, November 19

3PM-6PM | 106.1 ESPN Radio LIVE

5PM | First 100 in the door get a FREE t-shirt

7PM | Drawing for 2 tickets to the VCU vs Richmond basketball game on January 29

8PM | Drawing for 2 tickets to the Virginia vs Virginia Tech football game on November 27

8:55PM | Drawing for 2 tickets to the Washington vs Dallas pro football game on December 12

9PM | Live Band Karaoke

Plus, enjoy $3 16oz domestic beers until 9PM!