Let's Play Guitar Camp for ages 8 - 12

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Do you know a kid that is looking to dive into music? This could be the camp for them! This camp session is designed for the beginner on the guitar. The objective is to get one playing right away. The camp will cover basic fingerboard knowledge, basic left and right hand technique, posture, simple melodies and chords. Through listening the session will also explore the many different styles of guitar music including classical, jazz, blue, and contemporary. Students will get both group and individual attention.

This camp is open to students ages 8 - 12. Students must bring their own guitar. Scholarships are available!

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
7035842900
