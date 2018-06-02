Plantation Cooking Techniques and Book Talk with Michael Twitty at Montpelier

Michael W. Twitty, a noted culinary and cultural historian and the creator of Africulinaria, the first blog devoted to African American historic foodways and their legacies, will bring the South Yard alive demonstrating cooking techniques and discussing how food moved from garden to table during plantation community life in the Madison era.

Demonstration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the South Yard adjacent to the House. Free.

In his James Beard award-winning memoir The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South, Michael Twitty takes the reader through his ancestral culinary history, sifting through stories, recipes, genetic tests, and historical documents; and visits Civil War battlefields in Virginia, synagogues in Alabama, and black-owned organic farms in Georgia. Along the way, he reveals a truth that is more than skin deep: the power of food to bring the kin of the enslaved and their former slaveholders to the table, where they can discover the real America together.

Book talk will take place at 3 p.m. in the Grand Salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, followed by a book signing. Free.

James Madison's Montpelier 11350 Constitution Highway, Virginia 22757
