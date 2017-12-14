Plant Medicine with Heather Bedford

Did you know that certain weeds can stop an itchy mosquito bite, soothe cold and flu symptoms or even provide the perfect pick-me-up? Learn about the medicines contained in many of the easily found and identifiable plants that grow right here in the Northern Neck of Virginia. Herbalist Heather Bedford will give a basic primer on how to find and use plants to help ease a variety of conditions. Common or invasive? Heather will tell all as well as discuss how to use herbal energetics for a variety of common conditions. As an added bonus, she will lead us on a wild and weedy plant walk and forage. Using nothing but the weeds we gather and a few common grocery store items, she will demonstrate how to turn plants into medicine.

Heather Bedford is bio-regional folk herbalist who enjoys helping others develop relationships with the plants that grow in their local community. She offers herbal consultations, training, and plant walks to help those who want to expand their plant identification skills.

$20.00 per person

Free to Friends of Stratford Hall members

Pre-registration suggested by December 10, 2017, Walk-ins welcome

To register contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org.