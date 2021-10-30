Planning And Planting The Home Orchard - Digital

Thinking about starting your own home orchard? Or even just thought about planting a tree or two? If so, our Planning and Planting Workshop is a great way to begin. Learn about site selection, soil preparation and get the tools you need to start the planning process successfully. Rich Marini, Professor of Horticulture at Penn State, and the Vintage Virginia Apples staff will present a comprehensive digital workshop on planning, managing, and cultivating the home orchard.

8:45 – 9:00: Webinar open for sign-on

9:00 – 9:15: Introduction

9:15 – 10:30: Topics - Site Selection, Soil, Planting

10:30 – 10:45: Break

10:45 – 12:00: Topics - Tree Nutrition, Rootstocks

12:00 – 12:30: Lunch/Open Q&A with Rich Marini

12:30 – 2:00: Topics - Pruning, Pest Control

2:00 – 3:00: Open Q&A with Vintage Virginia Apples Staff

This workshop will be broadcast online through Zoom. Attendees will be shipped a home orchard manual to accompany the workshop (shipping is included in the workshop price).

Click through the link below to sign up, or call us at 434-297-2326 with any questions.

Cancellation Policy: For refund, cancellations must be received 10 days prior to the event.

Register here: https://bit.ly/2WL3P3s