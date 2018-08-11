A Place to Be (Music Therapy) Presents "Coming of Age"

Enjoy and be enlightened by a night of talented teens from the award winning Music Therapy Center, " A Place To Be." This show will feature songs about the struggles that teens go through, from anxiety, bullying and depression, to having that uncomfortable talk with your parents about romantic intimacy. This cast most recently performed "A Will to Survive" a rock opera about teen suicide prevention at the Terrace Theater at the Kennedy Center. This night will be inspiring, educational and enlightening. recommended for families and High School Freshman and beyond. Mature content.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)