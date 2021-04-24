Pirates Invade Yorktown

Step back into the Golden Age of Piracy as Riverwalk Landing and the Watermen's Museum are invaded by seafaring marauders April 24 and April 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Landlubbers of all ages are invited to visit the Historic Yorktown waterfront to learn lessons and legends from pirates’ lives in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Visit local businesses during our annual treasure hunt, explore a pirate encampment, and sing along with sea shanties!

You can even sail the stormy waters of the York River on the Schooner Alliance, with Captain Mayhem who’s always looking for pint-sized recruits to join his crew. No worries. We doubt he’ll make you walk the plank! While most of the family-friendly fun is free, all schooner sails do require a paid ticket.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.