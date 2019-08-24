Pirate/Mermaid Pajama Jam

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Get set to walk the plank and jump into your favorite pair of pajamas and enjoy a Pirate/Mermaid PJ Party! Spend the evening in the Virginia Living Museum exploring and enjoying mermaid/pirate themed games, crafts, animal encounters, dancing, and much more. This after-hours event is designed for families with children ages 10 and under. Featuring:

DJ and Dance Floor

Shark Zone Exhibit Open

Pirate/Mermaid themed Crafts

Interactive Pirate/Mermaid Activities

Pirate/Mermaid Games

Themed Snacks

VLM members $7 per person, non-members $12 per person (ages 2 and under free). Purchase tickets at website.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
Kids & Family
