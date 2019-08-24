Pirate/Mermaid Pajama Jam

Get set to walk the plank and jump into your favorite pair of pajamas and enjoy a Pirate/Mermaid PJ Party! Spend the evening in the Virginia Living Museum exploring and enjoying mermaid/pirate themed games, crafts, animal encounters, dancing, and much more. This after-hours event is designed for families with children ages 10 and under. Featuring:
DJ and Dance Floor
Shark Zone Exhibit Open
Pirate/Mermaid themed Crafts
Interactive Pirate/Mermaid Activities
Pirate/Mermaid Games
Themed Snacks
VLM members $7 per person, non-members $12 per person (ages 2 and under free). Purchase tickets at website.